The Abia State Police Command, has arrested 23-year-old Kingsley Eze, who reportedly sold his 5-months old son for N250,000 due to lack of money to raise and train him.

Eze who agreed with his girlfriend to sell the baby, was arrested alongside another child trafficking suspect, Chinkata Chikezie, who reportedly sold his five-year-old son for an undisclosed amount.

Eze said, “I am a mechanic. I was arrested for child trafficking. The baby is mine; my fiancee gave birth to him. .

We decided to sell the baby because I wasn’t making enough money to take care of him and the mother.”

Chikezie’s arrest on the other hand, came after his wife reported to the police that she woke up on October 16, 2017, and discovered that her baby was missing and the door to their room was open.

Punch reports that Chikezie was handed over to the Police for questioning, by the villagers who apprehended him on his way back home.

Chikezie however confessed that he sold his son in connivance with one Kelechi John and Chikezie Ubabuike, who have also been arrested, with the child recovered too by the Police.

