Recall that Abolaji Ajimobi, the only son of Oyo state governor, Abiola Ajimobi, took to Instagram recently to reveal that he was in a relationship with Fatima Ganduje, the daughter of Kano state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

According to LIB the phase 1 of their wedding ceremonies kicks off in Kano state this weekend.They both confessed their love to one another after he made a love declaration to her on his Instagram page minutes ago.

Here is what he posted sometime ago…

