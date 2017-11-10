Governor Ajimobi’s Only Son & Kano State Governor’s Daughter, Fatima Ganduje Set To Wed
Recall that Abolaji Ajimobi, the only son of Oyo state governor, Abiola Ajimobi, took to Instagram recently to reveal that he was in a relationship with Fatima Ganduje, the daughter of Kano state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.
According to LIB the phase 1 of their wedding ceremonies kicks off in Kano state this weekend.They both confessed their love to one another after he made a love declaration to her on his Instagram page minutes ago.
Here is what he posted sometime ago…
