A female member of a Pentecostal church along Cemetery Road in Sapele, Delta State, Ese Kalu, collapsed and died while leading praise and worship during church service.

The incident happened during a mid-week service at the Church premises on Tuesday night.

According to Vanguard, the deceased, a petty trader, was said to have attended church services that evening, full of life but suddenly fell down, clutching her chest.

A lady who claimed to be the late woman’s relative told the newspaper that she had no medical history.

She said, “Ese went to church around 7pm. she was singing when she suddenly stopped and clutched her chest, before going down.

“Church members who took her to the hospital came back crying, they said she died before they could get to the clinic.”

(Visited 7 times, 1 visits today)