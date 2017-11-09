By Cristiano Ronaldo’s extraordinary high standards, it’s been a dismal start to the 2017-18 season.

The Portuguese superstar, who is poised to win a fifth Ballon d’Or in December after helping Real Madrid secure the La Liga title and the Champions League last season, has scored just one league goal so far this term.Ronaldo’s only La Liga goal so far this season came in Madrid’s 2-1 victory over Getafe last month. Los Blancos won their next three league matches – against Eibar, Girona and Las Palmas – but the prolific forward, to the surprise of everyone, failed to find the back of the net in any of those games.

In previous seasons, Real Madrid at home to a struggling Las Palmas side would usually result in a hat-trick for Ronaldo.

But for one reason or another, he can’t hit a barn door at the moment.

Following the win over Las Palmas, it was revealed that Ronaldo currently has the worst shot conversation rate of any goalscorer in Europe’s top five leagues this season.

One goal from 48 shots means Ronaldo’s conversation rate is a pitiful 2.1 per cent.

Still, at least he provided an assist for one of the goals against Las Palmas.

Cristiano’s excellent cross from the right flank was converted by Isco, who made it 3-0 following earlier goals from Casemiro and Marco Asensio.

Ronaldo was ‘furious’ with Isco

However, Cristiano didn’t look particularly happy after the assist and the reason why has now been revealed.

According to journalist Jose Ramon de le Morena, speaking to El Transistor on Onda Cero radio, Ronaldo was ‘furious’ with Isco because the Spanish midfielder didn’t celebrate his goal with him.

Indeed, if you watch the replays back, Ronaldo did look pretty peeved in the seconds after Isco’s tap-in. What Ronaldo then said to his teammates

The journalist – per Sport – then revealed what Ronaldo did inside the dressing room.

“He made a bet with team-mates in the dressing room that he will be the Pichichi,” Ramon de la Moreno said.

Now, although it’d be dangerous to completely write off Cristiano – who has scored 286 goals in 272 league matches for Real Madrid – it’s very difficult to imagine him ending the season as La Liga’s top scorer.

Ronaldo, remember, is currently on one goal. Lionel Messi already has 12 to his name.

If he wins the Pichichi from this point, it will deserve to be remembered as one of the best individual achievements of his illustrious career.

