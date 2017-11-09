RnB singer BankyW revealed today that he had a successful surgery last month to remove skin cancer tumours found in his skin. On the weeks of recovery after, Banky praised his wife-to-be Adesua Etomi for nursing him back to life, saying;

“I’m especially thankful to my Nurse Susu for loving me and being by my side every step of the way – I don’t deserve U.”And she replied, saying ‘Nothing..I wouldn’t do for you. I love you.’ See her comment below.

