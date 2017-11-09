Nigerian rapper, Konga claims to have helped introduce singer Wande Coal to D’banj and Don Jazzy. The rapper claims God used him as an instrument towards Wande Coal’s success.

In a brief chat on the program, ‘The Dark Room’, Konga recollects the very day he held Wande by the hand and brought him to Don Jazzy. According to his claims, he introduced Wande Coal to Don Jazzy and D’banj.According to the rapper, he said;

“I remember I was performing somewhere when Wande Coal stepped up to me and was like ‘ahh baba your boy dey here, baba wetin dey for your boy na’ – and I was like okay, follow me – I took him to Don Jazzy and I said D’banj just listen to this boy, and Wande sang ‘Ololufe’

He continued;

“After one or two verses Don Jazzy was like take my number and call me the next morning, and I was like Don Jazzy na so? And he said no worry we go see”

Konga, however, went on to say after all of that, Don Jazzy, D'banj or even Wande Coal never gave him a call to say;



“ahh Konga thank you oo, we don make so much millions, we appreciate. They don’t even pick my call, not like I’m asking for my own share or anything like that.”

Watch the Video below:

