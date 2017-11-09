According to online reports, Psquare have allegedly put their “Squareville,” Mansion that they built together in Ikeja, Lagos Nigeria, up for sale.

The popular Squareville mansion located in Omole Estate has been put up on sale and the agent is selling the building which has a swimming pool, basement and other exotic features for 320 Million Naira.In a photo obtained by Instablog, their Squareville mansion had the “for sale” placard on it.

The group moved into the mansion on completion in 2012, and at the time, it was one of the most talked about celebrity houses, home to the families of the brothers before they eventually moved to a more luxurious aprtments on the Island.

According to LIB sources, the Sqaureville mansion belongs to just Paul and Jude Okoye, not Peter. This has been in effect since 2014.

“That house belonged to Paul and Jude after they shared all their properties in 2014. Peter doesn’t know anything about it anymore,” a source in the know said to us today.

(Visited 11 times, 2 visits today)