Application Deadline: December 15th 2017

The Lagos State Scholarship Board is the agency in charge of scholarship, bursary and other related matters within the state. It grants Scholarship awards to deserving indigenes in various tertiary institutions for full time studies in order to assist these students financially.Before Applying Please Read

Applicant must be a Lagos State Indigene studying in any tertiary institutions across the country

All applicants are required to make a Payment of N2,000.00 for Local Scholarship through the Revenue Office of the Lagos State Scholarship Board

Then take the payconfirmation receipt to the Lagos State Scholarship Board to secure their secret voucher pins for online application. Application will not be processed without evidence of consolidated payment confirmation slip.

Ensure you correctly fill in the application form and click on “Apply Now” button to complete your application.

Applications will be done through this portal only, hard copy applications will not be processed.

Short-listed candidates for the qualifying test will be invited by email and SMS text messages. All applicants are therefore advised to ensure that valid GSM telephone numbers and personal email addresses are properly entered into the e-forms on the portal.

PROCESS FOR ELIGIBILITY FOR LOCAL UNDER-GRADUATE SCHOLARSHIP AWARD.

THIS SCHOLARSHIP SCHEME IS FOR LAGOS STATE INDIGENES ONLY STUDYING IN ANY TERTIARY INSTITUTION ACROSS THE COUNTRY.

1. All applicants must have gained full time admission into an accredited Nigerian tertiary Institution.

2. All Under-graduate applicants:

i. Where CGPA scale is 7.0 (e.g University of Ibadan) he /she must possess a minimum of 4.9/7.0

ii. Where CGPA scale is 5.0 (e.g University of Lagos) he /she must possess a minimum of 3.5/5.0

iii. Where CGPA scale is 4.0 (e.g polytechnics and colleges of education) he /she must possess a Minimum of 2.8/4.0

iv. Where applicant is a medical student in 200L, option i, ii and iii applies

v. Where applicant is a medical student in 300L and above a minimum of Credit is required in their result

3. All applicants must be in their second year or above (i.e admitted on or before 2015/2016 academic session).

4. All applicants must have completed LASRRA Registration

5. All applicants must have a signed letter of identification from their respective Oba

6. All applicants must have a signed letter of identification from their respective local government

7. All applicants must purchase a Scholarship application form. (Payment of N2,000.00 for Local Scholarship) through Revenue Office of the Lagos State Scholarship Board.

8. All applicants must upload clear scanned copies of all documents to ascertain the genuineness of their claims. Documents like:

i. Admission Letter

ii. School Identity Card or Valid means of school identification

iii. Letter of identification from Oba

iv. Letter of identification from Local Government

v. SSCE result

vi. Lagos State Resident Registration Agency(LASSRA) registration card

vii. Passport Photograph (clear background not older than three months).

viii. Transcript or Result statement duly signed and stamped from school stating previous session CGPA results clearly

ix. Evidence of Consolidated Payment Confirmation Slip.

9. Shortlisted applicant must participate in a Computer Based Test conducted by Dragnet Solutions Limited in conjunction with Lagos State Scholarship Board.

10. Successful tested applicants will be contacted for oral interview

For More Information:

Visit the Official Webpage of the Lagos State Undergraduate Scholarship Award Scheme 2018

