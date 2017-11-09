Rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem is not happy about the breakup of famous duo and brothers Paul & Peter of Psquare and he believes its spiritual.

Speaking about the break up on Entertainment Splash on TVC, he said:

“It is a spiritual thing. I remembered their mother said before she died, don’t let anyone come between you guys. You need to sit your women down, talk to them to stay away from you guys, sit them down to respect you guys opinions. You guys are gone doing your solo career.““Although, 20 children don’t play for 20 years but these are twins. There is something wrong spiritually.”watch video,play videomdownload



Here’s the video:

(Visited 6 times, 1 visits today)