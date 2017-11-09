Chelsea are considering the possibility of bringing Didier Drogba back to Stamford Bridge as replacement for former Nigeria international Michael Emenalo, who has resigned his appointment as Technical Director of the Premier League champion, as per reports.

The Telegraph is reporting that Emenalo’s departure could also pave the way for Abramovich to try again to bring former striker Didier Drogba back to the club in some capacity.Hull City manager Leonid Slutsky is also being considered and can be offered a job at Chelsea in case he is dismissed from the post of head coach of his club.

Drogba scored over 150 goals across two different spells at Chelsea and is currently a player-owner at American club Phoenix Rising.

According to the publication, the post of Technical Director at Chelsea can be abolished, and the duties are distributed among other employees.

French Ligue 1 moneybags Monaco are interested in the services of Michael Emenalo.

