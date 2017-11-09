David Adeleke might not be a perfect man at 24 but he is the perfect daddy for a 24 year old young man as the super star is presently in Atlanta, US and took a break from his schedule to spend quality time with his second child, Hailey.

Recacll that On May 9, it reported that Nigerian singer Davido welcomed his second daughter who he named, Hailey Veronica Adeleke.Davido who has fathered two children from two different women has never shied away from his responsibilities, asides this, he finds time to shower his children with not just material things but the love of a father.

So one thing is clear: Davido might be everything you call him and more but he us also a very loving and responsible father.

(Visited 8 times, 3 visits today)