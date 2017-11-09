CELEBRATION AS Bishop Oyedepo DEDICATES #1 BILLION (1 Billion naira) Winners’ Chapel 1,000 seat capacity facility at Victoria Garden City, Lekki, Ajah, Lagos built singlehandedly by Church member.

Bishop Oyedepo yesterday commissioned/dedicated the new Winners’ Chapel facility at VGC. It should be remembered that up until now, the Bishop has maintained that a central church at Ota remains his mandate. However, one church member, a pastor, who chose to remain anonymous took up the gauntlet and procured property, built and delivered the whole facility to the church for free as his contribution to the Mandate to liberate the world from all oppression of the devil through the preaching of the Word of Faith.Bishop Oyedepo had announced this development in Church during the annual Youth Convention in August 2017.

The facility will continue to hold only weekly services until such a time as the Bishop receives the instruction to allow satellite centres within Lagos to run sunday services.

The Church of God is marching on and the gates of hell shall not prevail

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)