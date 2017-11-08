Popular Nollywood actress, Fathia Balogun, now Fathia Williams, shook the internet when the actress dropped her ex-spouse’ name.

The two who are top actors in the industry went their separate ways a while back. The mother of two have shared that her biggest down in life was when her marriage crashed.In an exclusive interview with Broadway TV, Fathia stated that whatever happened has happened and the two actors have decided to remain in each other’s lives one way or the other.

She said; “I was just not lucky… maybe some other time I will be lucky. We are not officially divorced since the case is still in court… We are friends, since I have two kids for him…

“I don’t know if I will remarry, I want to keep that aside (for now).”

