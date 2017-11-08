Nigerian singer, Mr. 2Kay who was robbed and beaten at Eko Hotel and Suites premises in Victoria Island Lagos after a performance, has slammed the hotel with a N500million lawsuit.

Sources who spoke to LIB said the money was needed to cover the singer’s lost items, hospital bill and other damages that were not mentioned.“Mr. 2Kay has vowed to to follow this lawsuit all the way, and he will not rest until he is fully compensated for his loss and damages’. Our source also said that the management of Eko Hotel has been served with the papers already and Police at the Bar Beach Station are still working round the clock to apprehend the culprits responsible for the attack” the source said.

