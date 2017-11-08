For those asking what the popular Oshodi Park and market will become after the ongoing construction, the Lagos State Government yesterday gave an insight.

Ministry of Works and Infrastructure Permanent Secretary Mr Olujimi Hotonu, said there will be a world class Central Business District (CBD) with focus on transportation, security, environment and urban renewal.The interchange has three-multi-storey bus terminals with waiting area, loading bays, ticketing stands, drivers lounge, parking areas, conveniences, surveillance tower and CCTV gadgets.

Other features, Hotonu said, include accessible walkways, pedestrian bridges/sky-walks to link the three terminals, shopping malls with street lighting and a dedicated security team on ground.

The project is being handled by Messrs Planet Projects.

He urged motorists and other road users to strictly adhere to safety rules put in place to prevent any disaster.

The project, he said, has reached advanced stage, adding that upon completion, the project would redefine public transportation and foster economic growth and job creation.

Planet Projects Managing Director Biodun Otunola said over 1,000 piles (22m) and pile caps have been installed, while the three-multi-storey bus terminal buildings were at advanced stage of construction.

He said the cars and taxis parks were ongoing with massive walkway under construction, while lighting of the entire Oshodi area was ongoing, all of which were being done by over 500 workers on site.

