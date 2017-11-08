Nigerian music star, Tuface Idibia has obviously lost his temper and he just went off on a Twitter rant blasting his ex-boy member Blackface alongside Eedris Abdulkareem.

Tuface is reacting to Blackface’s recent interview on Pulse NG’s ‘Loose Talk’ podcast where he chastised his lyrics. Eedris in an interview had also slammed TuFace, saying he only does love songs and impregnates women.Tuface took to Twitter to tweet:

‘dear blackface and idris. as na una sabi music pass make una do the music and stop talking nonsense all the time. I’m 2 busy so this is the only advice and response u’re gonna get from me. una fit resume una nonsense rants’.

Here’s what he shared:

