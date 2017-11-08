Global Musician, Oladapo Oyebanjo popularly called D’banj has finally responded to Eedris Abdulkareem’s claim that he’s talentless.

Eedris Abdulkareem called out D’banj at a recent interview, stating that the artist was talentless and dumb for leaving Don Jazzy. In accordance with Eedris, D’banj “lacked the ability and all he has is ‘razzmatazz”’.In an interview with Saturday Beats, the Kokomaster as he’s lovingly called bared his thoughts on Eedris’ claim.

He said;

“At first, I did not see the video where Eedris spoke about me and initially, I thought it was something else till people sent me the video. I have seen different videos of him talking about different artists that are young enough to be his kids. I would have thought that if he was such a role model, there were better ways he could pass his message across but I have nothing against him. I have nothing more to say about him. I feel people just have different ways of expressing themselves.”

