For Jenifa star, Funke Akindele-Bello, its time to take off from production and get set for her journey to motherhood.

Currently in London, United Kingdom, the actress was seen by some of her fans in a popular hospital in London where she has registered for her ante natal procedures.

The Jenifa star, whose husband, JJC Skillz has completely taken over productions here in Nigeria, is rumoured to be pregnant with twins (or triplets). Her husband revealed this in a post on social media some months ago.

But he later denied it and deleted the post.

However, JJC Skillz in an interview, said:

(Visited 5 times, 3 visits today)