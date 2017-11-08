A lady who works as a housemaid has been rescued from jumping-off the popular CMS bridge in Lagos in an apparent suicide attempt.

According to an eyewitness, Kehinde Akinrinmade, the lady (whose name was withheld due to the sensitive nature of the matter) was stopped by police officers, bus conductors and drivers who rallied around her, and discouraged her from the dangerous act.

Kehinde disclosed that the lady said she was frustrated by her life as her previous employer had sent her away without paying for her services as a house maid.

In a video which shows police officers, rescue workers, and other good spirited Nigerians interrogating the lady after she has been rescued, Kehinde said on the background: “It’s really sad, we had to stop her. She actually does not have any place to go. She was asked to meet someone at Ojuelegba.”

Speaking further on the incident, she added: “This lady was about to commit suicide on CMS bridge, some cars were damaged because we at first we thought she was blind and then some people rush to hold her and she kept crying.

“Some of us got down from our cars to ask questions. She said she was fed up of life that she was a house maid and that at the last place she worked, she became sick they took her to a church.

“After they spent almost all her savings on her she told them she wants to leave to go find another job, right inside the bus, she thought life is not fair to her that she just want to die.

“Thanks to National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) staff, bus conductors, Lagos, State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) officials and the policemen that ran after her.”

