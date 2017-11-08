Former president Olusegun Obasanjo, has shown that he still got his dancing skills despite his age. The 80-year-old president amazed and excited dignitaries with his dancing steps during a visit to Ebonyi Fertilizer Blending Plant, Onuebonyi, Ebonyi State.

Ebonyi governor David Umahi recently added two large warehouses into the plant.Olusegun Obasanjo was accompanied by governor Umahi of Ebonyi State, Gov. Tambuwal of Sokoto state, Gov. Bagudu of Kebi State, Gov. Ortom of Benue State and many others.

