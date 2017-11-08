Popular Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, has confessed that marriage made her more mature, even after she separated from her American-based Nigerian businessman husband, Mr. Phillip.

The actress who walked out of the marriage in September, 2014, following accusations of domestic violence and cheating, acknowledged that the marriage made her wiser “and I think it actually made me more mature.”

Speaking on ‘Rubbing Minds,’ a Channel Television programme, she said: “I try not to regret (the time I spent in marriage) but I will say, it’s been an experience I have learnt a lot from. It made me a stronger person.”

ini Edo said that she has no regret breaking up with her husband of six years, citing irresolvable differences and incompatibility as the major reasons for the crash of her marriage.

She said that closeness should have saved her marriage since her former husband was in America and she in Nigeria.

“May be being together would have helped keep us together. Because it would enable us study and understand each other more. May be it would have helped but I’m not sure.”

Asked if her estranged husband was comfortable with her kind of job, she said: “he met me an actress and I believe he was okay with that. Actually he complained.

“My work takes my time and interferes with so many things. “I tried to keep my (movie) roles as decent as possible when I got married.

“But naturally, there are certain roles you won’t be allowed to play. Even when you are allowed to play them, you can reject them not just because of your husband but you got relations as well.”

Asked if her former husband’s family interfered in her marriage, she said: “he was the last child, so family members will try to see if their child is doing okay.”

