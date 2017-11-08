One Bashir Usman an indigent poor tricyclist/Keke Napep rider that stays in Narguta area in Jos, Plateau state – yesterday returned the sum of 582, 400 (Five Hundred and eighty two thousand four hundred naira) a trader Mama Ejimeh forgot in his tricycle on Saturday.

According to journalist Bello Lukman, Bashir on realizing the money in his tricycle yesterday went back to Yan Kwallli where he picked her and traced her shop to the delight of Mama Ejimeh who had been in tears since Saturday.

Bashir’s wife who counted the money on Saturday encouraged him to return the money.

