Bobrisky has spoken out for the first time since he was arrested in Lekki, Lagos on November 7th, 2017.

Speaking to LIB exclusively, Bobrisky revealed that serial entrepreneur Toyin Lawani was the one who called for his arrest stating that she accused him of stealing his customers.Read: Bobrisky May Have Been Arrested And Here’s What We Know So Far

He revealed that the case was reported in Abuja and that he is currently on his way to Abuja to resolve the issue. He said;

Toyin Lawani asked her lawyer to write petitions against me that I worked for her and I’m selling cream to all her customers. Which was a fat lie. I never worked for Toyin. She was my friend. I can’t remember ever working for Toyin or learning how to make cream from her.

Then she also said I threatened her. So we are going to Abuja cos that was where the case was reported. Before she wrote petitions against me, she had already threatened me that she is giving me 7 days to go to the internet and apologize to her which I said no way because she offended me. I think because I refused to apologize, she got the police involved

Speaking about what transpired at the police station yesterday, Bobrisky said his phones were taken from him and he was told that he needed to wait until morning in order to go to Abuja.

Yesterday at the police station, I was sitting at the counter and I was told I needed to wait until morning to go to Abuja. My phone was taken from me so I couldn’t talk to anyone. I’m trying to get in touch with my lawyer and all the people I know.

