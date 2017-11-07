The National Agency for Food, Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) said it has reduced by 50 percent registration tariffs for Micro, Small and Medium Entreprises (MSMEs) only.

Speaking at the interactive forum organised by NAFDAC for stakeholders in Kaduna, the acting Director General of the agency, Ademola Magbojuri said the measure was aimed at promoting MSME as well as ease of doing businesses in the country.According to him, SMEs are pivotal to the economy of Nigeria. “Registration of sachet water for instance was N31,000 but now N15,500. Same can be related to other products under MSME,” he said noting that the time line for registration has also been reduced to a maximum of 90 days.

The NAFDAC boss who was represented by the Director, Special Duties, Abubakar Jimoh further mentioned that the guideline for MSME registration has also been streamlined, saying the agency now has a separate guideline for micro, small and medium enterprises.

“Before now, it was same guideline for all manner of businesses but we have decided to streamline the guideline for MSME so as to promote and encourage small businesses,” the NAFDAC boss said.

