Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s daughter, Carrissa Sharon Oyakhilome just got engaged to her fiance. Her Mother, Anita, broke the news on her Facebook Page.

Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome, a UK based gospel singer, is the beautiful daughter of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and his ex wife Anita. The young lady is reportedly said to be in her early 20s.The excited Mother wrote as she shared a photo:

“Congratulations to my daughter and son-in-law to be. What makes marriage beautiful is when two become one flesh, inseparable and always enjoying the pleasure of each others company.”

Here is what the proud mother shared on social media :

