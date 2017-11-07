The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye has predicted that Nigeria’s legal tender, Naira, will become a powerful currency in the world again.

Pastor Adeboye

While speaking on Saturday morning during the November Holy Ghost Service with the theme: “Victory Ahead” held at the 3×3 kilometre auditorium at Shimawa, Ogun State, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, said that those responsible the downturn in the value of the naira in the last few years will be arrested.The influential cleric who made the declaration, also predicted that the tide would turn in favour of the currency, and reiterated that the legal tender will become powerful again.

Pastor Adeboye told the congregation how God provided him N17,000 as the total cost to roof the 100 by 50 metres first auditorium of the church in the early 80s through a woman directed by God from Port Harcourt.

He said: “I told that when we were building the first auditorium, the one by the expressway, and it was time for roofing and the roofing was going to cost N17, 000 (Naira was powerful those days and Naira will be powerful again in Jesus name).

“Mighty auditorium, 100×50 metres, and you want to roof it with N17, 000! I think the tide will turn for the naira tonight,” Adeboye declared with a thunderous echo of ‘amen’ following.

He added; “For all those who are deliberately devaluing the Naira, as my God lives, they’ll be arrested,” he declared with a louder thunderous “amen” in response.

It is no longer news that the naira has become a perpetual victim of devaluation and depreciation against the euro, pound and dollar especially since the assumption of office by the current administration with the naira exchanging for between N357 and above to a dollar in the parallel market.

