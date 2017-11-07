The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Gombe zonal office Monday quizzed a former Acting Governor of Taraba State, Sani Abubakar Dalladi in respect of the N450 million he allegedly collected through Senators Joel Dallami Ikenya and Mr. Mark Bako Useni during the 2015 Presidential Election.The amount in question was part of the N23b allegedly doled out by former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison Madueke to influence the out come of the 2015 presidential election.

Dalladi told interrogators that he chaired the 8-man committee that disbursed the money for Taraba state.

He further stated that he and the other members of the committee shared N36 million among themselves while the balance of N414 million was distributed to other stakeholders across the 16 local government areas of the state and one Development Area Council.

Dalladi was arrested and detained in Abuja last week,and later released on bail to reliable sureties, but asked to report to EFCC Gombe Zonal for further investigation.

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)