Famous Nigerian King Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Babatunde Ogunwusi in a recent interview has publicly revealed why he picked his bride, Olori Wuraola Ogunwusi from the heart of Benin City.

Speaking with ThisDay Newspaper, the Ooni of Ife disclosed that: “Which kingdom did I marry from? Benin! They are children of Oduduwa. We are one happy family. We have everything in common; we all belong to God almighty. It is a personal issue. I am fine; my wife is from Benin. Benin and Ife are both happy. As the Arole of Oduaa, she is Yeyeluwa of Ife and she is happy with me. She is here to play a pivotal role with me, and she is definitely good at it.”Whatever the tribe, the Ooni of Ife would definitely make a good choice!

(Visited 8 times, 1 visits today)