Off his forthcoming album “Carnival III: The Fall and Rise of a Refugee“, Haitian music legend Wyclef Jean recent dropped an ode to the late Nigerian music legend, political and human rights activist Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, or at least that’s what the title of the song “Fela Kuti” suggests.

Though the lyrics have nothing to do with the late singer, social and human rights activist, save for the part where Jean sang “Dance like Fela Kuti”.The video, on the other hand, is heavily inspired by the classic movie ‘Coming to America’ which featured Eddie Murphy as the lead character. Watch video,download,play video

Here is the video:



