An undergraduate in the Abia State College of Health, Science and Management Technology, Aba, Felicia Ifeanyi, on Friday, gave birth to a set of triplets at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital.

Felicia, a resident of Uhet in Akamkpa Local Government Area of Cross River State, said she did not expect to give birth to triplets, adding that they were gift from God.Her excited husband, Okechuku, told Southern City News on Friday that God gave them the babies without them asking for them.

The joyous mother, whose husband is jobless, however, said she does not have the wherewithal to cater for the babies.

She, therefore, called on government and well-meaning individuals and corporate organisations to come to their rescue.

Felicia said, “I just started schooling last year in Abia State College of Health, Science and Management Technology in Aba when I found out I was pregnant. I am very happy for this bundle of joy that God has given to me but I do not know how we are going to take care of these children in terms of feeding because I am not working.

“I will be happy if the government can come in and assist us even if it is by empowering us in any kind of business just to take care of their needs.”

In his comment, Okechuku said, “When she did her scan in Aba, where she is schooling, my mother advised that we register at the UCTH in Calabar and that was how we came here.

“I feel very excited because this blessing was not what I expected. God has given them to me free of charge and this is what other people are looking for. So, it is a thing of joy for us.

“We need assistance from government or individuals who are willing to help. I do not have any history of triplets in my family and even my community. This is the first time such blessing has come to us.”

