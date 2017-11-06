Wonders they say shall never end – A South Africa Twitter user, Phetsogo has declared that he cannot wait for his parents to die, perhaps in a car accident, so he can inherit their properties, which includes his dad’s 4 cars and his mom’s 2 cars.

In a tweet which has since gone viral on Twitter, the unidentified guy said:“I’m the only child, i can’t wait for my parents to die so i can inherit everything. My dad has 4 cars and mom 2”

Since then, his tweet has went viral, social media users have commented on it, and wondered how someone whose parent nurtured for years, would wish death upon them.

“A condom would have saved us all from this tweet”, tweeted a user, who was obviously disgusted by Phetsogo’s tweet. “He is a product of bad sex”,another user added.

“Did it ever cross your mind that your father might have other children outside his marriage to your mother? RSA law entitles them to a share”, a tweeter tweeted.

“And you wonder why you’re the only child, they did not want to multiply the stupidity, you are a bunch of stupid, 3 in 1.” Another reply reads

Not moved by all of the reply, Phetsogo stood his ground and said everyone was just jealous because his parents are rich!

(Visited 3 times, 1 visits today)