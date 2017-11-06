Yoruba actress, Bukky Arugba made news headlines in 2014 when she reportedly “snatched” her actor husband, Damola Olatunji, from another woman.

Since then, she has gone on to star in more successful Yoruba movies. The mother of twins recently had a chat with Saturday Beats where she spoke about the scandal surrounding herself, her husband and his other woman. She also spoke of her acting roles and how her husband reacts to them.Speaking on the scandal surrounding her and Damola’s relationship, she said: “People do not know the true story of an event but they just conclude and pass judgment. It was not easy for me back then because it was my most challenging moment in life. I am a very quiet person and it was a very gloomy period of my life but I thank God it is over. It was just the grace of God that kept me through that period and I would not want to comment further on that issue.”

She went on to reveal that her husband has no qualms with her kissing men on set, instead he encourages her to do better.

She said: “I am a professional so I don’t feel anyhow when I see him kiss another woman but as for me, I really don’t like doing things like that in a movie. But when I don’t do it well, my husband criticises me. He would tell me that I have to make it real. He would say that if I don’t do it well, it would not be real enough.

Whenever my husband is working on any project, he shows me the script first because I would analyse it thoroughly and objectively. I am always honest with my opinion about his work because no one can tell him the truth like I would. He knows that I would not be biased.”

