Top Nigerian musician, Mr. Eazi, has dropped a new single “Pour Me Water” which is part of his ‘Who Is Mr. Eazi’ remix project slated for a March 2018 release.

Ace Nigerian producer, E-Kelly, produced the new single.

“Who Is Mr Eazi is going to be three or four remixes of my biggest songs this far, alongside some new compositions aimed at a fresh global push for the sound and the brand. If “Leg Over” became the song you hummed along to at odd hours of the day, “Pour Me Water” shall become the only anthem you’ll ever need to carry you through all joy and all pain, at least until March 2018,” Mr. Eazi said in a statement.

Life Is Eazi, Vol. 1 – Accra to Lagos, his current effort released early 2017, pays homage to Nigeria and Ghana. Mr. Eazi said Nigeria and Ghana have influenced the evolution of his Banku sound, the name itself a nod to his favourite Ghanaian dish.

Born Oluwatosin Ajibade to a pilot father and banker mother, his earliest memories include morning sessions where his father would cook breakfast for him and his three siblings.

