Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, who was Ebuka Uchendu’s guest today on ‘rubbin minds’, talked about her failed marriage, her projects and her interview which sparked controversy.

According to Tonto Dikeh who said she doesn’t regret granting the controversial interview, she has decided to keep quiet because her rejoinder statements has never changed people’s opinion about her.

She further disclosed that she is still in the process of charging her ex husband, Olakunle Churchill to court, but however said she won't disclose the charges.



Here are videos of the interview below

VIDEO

