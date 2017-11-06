US – Tyrese Gibson who has had several problems with his ex-wife and visitation rights to his kid, amongst other woes, has revealed that he has received a great gift from his great friend, Will Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith.

He revealed that the couple sent him $5million to take care of himself,pay his daughter’s legal fees and stay off the Internet.He wrote:

“When we show UP for each-other there’s nothing that can’t be done I? repeat nothing…… My wife kept the news away from me cause I’ve been on with lawyers all day but our family and our sister Jada-Pinkett Smith and my brother Will Smith just sent us 5 million dollars to help keep us afloat- You’ve guys asked me to get off and stay off the Internet now that my daughters legal fees will be paid I? will listen….. The Smiths’s and their whole family has always shown up for The Gibson’s Uncle Will you’re an uncle for real….

