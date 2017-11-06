StarBoy records Boss, Wizkid, seems to have issues with Olamide’s hit single “Wo” lyrics, and he notified the crooner about it, asking him to clear him up on that.

Wizkid, who had a sold-out show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, United Kingdom, took to twitter to call on Olamide to clarify him on an issue he’s having about his latest song, WO.He wrote:

BROTHER @OLAMIDE_YBNL .. SHEY NA AWON OMO TICKER BODY ABI NA AWON OMO TI KA .. 👀👀👀👀 ? ABEG THIS ONE DON DEY DISTURB ME SINCE” WIZKID ASKED THE YBNL KING ON TWITTER..

Olamide replied:

“LOL ANYHOW YOU SEE AM CHAMP 🙏🏾”

Here’s what transpired between them:

