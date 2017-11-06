Buzzing Nigerian singer, Simi who recently dropped her music album has spoken on how she met two of her close music friends.

A lot has been said about the alleged love triangle between singer, Simi, and her colleagues, Adekunle Gold and Falz. But no one really knows how the trio actually met. Well, Sunday Scoop is set to tell you.In a chat with a Punch correspondent, she traced the genesis of their relationship. “I met Adekunle Gold while I was performing at an event centre in Lagos. Unknown to me, he had been listening to me since I was a gospel artiste and he said he was a fan of my music. At that time, I just knew him as a graphic artist, popularly referred to as the ‘King of Photoshop;’ I didn’t even know he was a singer, but we just became close from there. As for Falz, he heard one of my works, and he reached out to me on Twitter. From there, we hooked up in the studio and did some things together. Soldier was actually my song, and when he heard it, we decided to work together on it,” she said.

Speaking on her relationship status, she said, “I always like to keep my personal life away from the public. All I can say is that I am in a relationship but I just don’t want to disclose the person’s name.”

On whether she entertained any fears about the success of her new album, she said, “I am not afraid of failure because I feel you learn even when you fail. I was more interested in thinking of how people would react to the songs in the album. It’s not possible for everybody to like a particular thing. Even for the biggest legends in the world; they have some people who don’t like them. I was once signed to a record label for four years but things didn’t work out well. There were times that I was really frustrated, but I have never wanted to stop doing music. Music is the one thing that I’m very passionate about.”

Speaking on how her diminutive size impacted on her childhood, she said, “While growing up, I was a bit defensive. Because of my small size, I always thought that people were trying to take advantage of me. I’m not an easy person to bully. I have a mind of my own, and I always say whatever I’m feeling; I don’t hold back. But my voice has always worked to my advantage. However, I hate it when people mimic me, or treat me like a child because of my voice.”

