Actress Ebube Nwagbo has had her fair share of controversies in the industry and has since managed to keep her private life private.

The beautiful actress who was once linked to singer Kcee, opened up to Sunday Scoop, on why she is yet to be married.“I believe that everything happens at the right time, which is the time that God ordains. I don’t like abandoning things halfway; I prefer to stick with it till the end. That’s why I have to be very careful about marriage. I don’t think divorced couples go into their marriages with the intention to split. It is because issues came up that they couldn’t handle or that they did not know one another well enough before getting married. Anyway, I have learnt from the mistakes of other people and whenever I make my decision, it just has to be the right way.”

On how she manages male fans; “Some of them can be quite extreme and I always put such people in their place. I try to relate with people equally, irrespective of class or status. However, most of my fans are pleasant and I love them all very much. I appreciate all the females too. But I also want fans of celebrities to know that as humans, their favourite actor or artiste wouldn’t always be in the best of moods. They should try to be a bit more understanding.”

