Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim and her boo, Iceberg Slim couldn’t turn down a request to show the world their love by kissing on live TV.

During an interview on Ghana's JoyNews on Friday, anchor Gifty Andoh-Appiah teased the couple who revealed that they met and fell in love during a trip to South Africa, to share a kiss and they did. Not once but twice!



Watch the video below…



