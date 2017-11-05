November 5, 2017   Show Business   No comments

Video: Juliet Ibrahim and boyfriend, Icebergslim kiss on live TV

Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim and her boo, Iceberg Slim couldn’t turn down a request to show the world their love by kissing on live TV.

During an interview on Ghana’s JoyNews on Friday, anchor Gifty Andoh-Appiah teased the couple who revealed that they met and fell in love during a trip to South Africa, to share a kiss and they did. Not once but twice! Nollywood video,download,play video

Watch the video below…

(Visited 36 times, 1 visits today)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *