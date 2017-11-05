Grey Nation first lady Toby Grey releases the much anticipated visuals for her latest single “Konibaje” which features top acts 9ice and Skales.

The video which was produced by Wole Ogundare of Blaze Productionz and directed by Oludare of OMG Films was shot at the Large House Studios in Lagos Nigeria.The “Konibaje” song which talks about the importance of the blessings of God in our everyday hustle and bustle was produced by Young D, mixed and mastered by Vtek.

The Female vocal power house, Toby Grey keeps it a 100 as she premieres this new video. Watch video,download,play video



Here is the video below:



