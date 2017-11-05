A man has started blended responses from his online gathering of people after he shared pictures of him amid a maternity photography shoot with his two pregnant sweethearts.

These women don’t appear to have an issue with that as they both chose to set their disparities aside and stay with a similar man who they happen to be pregnant for (in the meantime).In a video which has been circling on the web, the women apparently from Chicago, USA, chose to do a pregnancy photograph shoot, looking glad while they postured with the man responsible for their pregnancies.

Despite the fact that many people have denounced the demonstration, saying it is “appalling and aggravating”, others have commended the man for accepting responsibilities and wanting to be a capable father.

Here are the photographs:

