Mavin Records finally unveils the music video for “Ma Lo“, off Mavin first lady Tiwa Savage‘s new EP “Sugarcane“. The track also features starboy Wizkid and producer Spellz.

The Meji Alabi-directed clip, looks like one big, sweaty party at the New Afrika Shrine andthe video features a lot of dancing strangers, Wizkid in a beret and some adorable Tiwa Savage choreography as usual.Yesterday, we got a teaser to make us anticipate the arrival of the music video and it dropped today and was worth the wait. play video,download,watch video



The music video was shot by Meji Alabi.

Here’s the video below:



