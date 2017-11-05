There seems to be an update on case between Jim Iyke and Nigerian socialite, Hajiya Habiba who reportedly accused the Nigerian actor of allegedly defrauding her of over N15million.

According to online reports, after allegedly dodging the court for 5 years, Jim Iyke has been found guilty N15.7 million fraud and has been ordered to repay the money to Habiba.Here is the judgement delivered by a sitting court in Abuja on October 19th;

Let’s take you back and refresh your memories on this story/case.

In an interview with NigerianFilms on how she met Jim Iyke and what really happened, Habiba had this to say;

HOW DID YOU MEET JIM IYKE?

HABIBA: You see I don’t know any Jim Iyke before I met him in farmers market with two of his friends Victor and Solomon. They asked for my number which I didn’t know off head, as I just returned from UK and got the sim card. So I said I don’t know my number before anything Jim grab my hand set from my hand and dallied his number from mine, that was the beginning of the night mare.

Before you know it he in a month he has bombarded me with his family members mom,dad,sisters, his girlfriend then Ketura Hamilton and told me she was pregnant for him but they lost the baby in July 2011. Well with such development you will think he is honourable because for me to show you my family we must be real friends and there is someone in a month or two was able to do that, awesome!! From there I don’t doubt his honesty and integrity didn’t know there was so much to all he was doing.

That was just being smart, for me to be comfortable with him. When the mum came she hardly could work, so I decided to get her checked , he said she had a doctor in Garki hospital but does know all the drugs she has been given don’t work and I flew her to the UK thinking she is my mother too and OLD. Where she told me her full life story which I have on video.

After the trip he brought a business proposal with his friend Solo which I invested in 16.5mill, after all I never will think he will have another motive. But that was the beginning of the saga. After collecting the money he disappeared and asked his family never to answer my calls how do I get him as he too doesn’t pick my calls. Fortunately his elder sister who leaves in Gwagwalada I once visited her ( NKIRU) so I remembered and went to her so she called him, and arranged a meeting where we fought. And I got him locked up for 3 good days at SAS without bail, that was the best I did to myself to show him my worth not celebrity but MONEY. It was the best time of my life.

