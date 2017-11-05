Iyanya and the Mavins may be having issues as his 31st birthday 2 days ago went unnoticed by the label who celebrated him during his birthday last year after he newly joined them.

Iyanya was treated to a soiree by close friends when he clocked 31 on Tuesday, October 31, and noticeably, Mavin Records and its representatives were missing in the gathering.A quick look at Mavin Records official social media platforms did not show any recognition of the singer’s birthday apart from a late post from Don Jazzy.

Iyanya’s relationship with Mavin was confirmed by Don Jazzy on October 31, 2016 via an Instagram post HERE

It’s barely One year after he was unveiled as a Mavin records artiste but the last few months has seen the relationship between both parties reportedly deteriorate terribly and its not getting better.

Another inside source tells LIB that ‘The record label has not had a particularly great year. Most of the Mavin output has been poor apart from perhaps Tiwa Savage, Reekado and Johnny Drille’.

The ‘Kukere’ singer is also signed with Temple Company

