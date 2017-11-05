Nollywood actress, Biodun Okeowo has promised to reward anyone who has information about her stolen gold-plated iPhone 7 handsomely.

According to the actress, the phone stolen at a party contains vital information.

Here’s what she wrote;

“My Rose gold plated IPhone 7plus was stolen at a party in Ikeja today, please kindly get in touch if you have any information or you sight anyone trying to sell a used IPhone 7plus at Computer Village, I will compensate the person in a big way, this phone is very important to me, it contains vital informations and documents, it is one of my business lines.

Thanks love you all.

Biodun Okeowo.”

