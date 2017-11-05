know ace Nollywood actor, Kenneth Okonkwo for his sterling acting skills and very believable role interpretations. What many of us don’t know is that he is also a dotting father to his only son.

The thespian took to his Instagram page to share a very adorable picture of himself and his cute son, Kenechukwu and we can’t seem to get over it.Remember that Kenneth and his wife Ifeoma welcomed their son in May 2016 after 9 years of marriage. Since the arrival of their bundle of joy, Kenneth has proven over and over again that he takes his parenting duties to heart. If this picture doesn’t prove that he loves this particular role more, then maybe you should take another look.

