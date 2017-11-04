On the lineup in the video below are three of the fastest, most exotic, and powerful cars in the world.

Interestingly, they all come from the Italian auto giant Lamborghini.In the video, Lamborghini Centenario, Lamborghini Veneno, and Lamborghini Aventador SV Lp750 compete in a show of class and elegance – the very attributes that make the impecunious car fanatic gush with longing and the wealthy stake millions for some those worthy toys. watch video,play video,download

Take a look at the grand race below –

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)