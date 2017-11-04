Davido’s daughters also took part in the Halloween celebration last night. Sophia dressed up Imade as Belle from Beauty & the Beast and they went trick and treating for candy with friends.

On the other hand, Amanda who is the singer’s Atlanta based second baby mama, dressed up Hailey in a cute pink Flamingo costume.On Tuesday, May 9, Davido welcomed his second daughter from a second baby mama Amanda in Atlanta, USA. Before the arrival of Hailey, a name he gave the newborn days before her birth. The singer also has another daughter Imade, a daughter bore him by Sophie Momodu in 2015.

Here are the photos:

