Singer, Reekado Banks just got a surprise gift from one of his fans, and it’s something an artiste don’t get from fans quite often.The ‘Jeje’ singer got a Mercedes Benz c300 from one his loyal fans who appreciates his music.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the fan wrote alongside a video; “For the love of mavin and Reeky’s jam, i decided to give this c300 to my bro @Reekadobanks before leaving Nigeria. God bless your music”

