The Queen of Netherlands, Maxima Cerruti, has called for Financial inclusion and better health insurance scheme to enhance the welfare of Nigerians and boost the nation’s economy.

Cerruti made the appeal while briefing newsmen in Abuja.

Cerruti, who is a UN Secretary General’s Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for development, was in Nigeria for a three-day official visit from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2.

She visited some health facilities in Lagos and Kwara states, and stressed the need to make health insurance more affordable to the people.She, who added that her visit to the states was to have a better overview of digitized system, said there was need to make health facilities closer to the people.

She described health insurance as a powerful tool to protect people’s health and protect people from poverty.

She added that worldwide 100 million people fall back to poverty because of medical expenses.

She also appealed to government to strengthen its credit scheme for health facilities so as to enhance their efficiency in serving the people.

Cerruti said her last visit to Nigeria was in 2012, when the country launched its National Financial Inclusion Strategy.

She, therefore, appealed to Nigeria to take steps to build the financial inclusion through expanding access to mobile money and building a wider and more accessible network banking agents.

“Currently, 48.6 per cent of Nigerian adults have access to financial services such as savings, loans, insurance or payments a figure that drops to just 24 per cent in the remote west,” said.

